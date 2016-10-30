By The Numbers: The number of private family visits taking place in Canadian prisons
VANCOUVER — Canada has a long-standing program that allows eligible federal inmates to have private visits with family members. These typically take place in separate facilities within the penitentiary grounds for periods lasting up to three days.
Correctional Service Canada keeps track of how many such visits occur. Here are the statistics covering the past three years:
-----
The number of scheduled private family visits, regardless of how many visitors took part in each:
2015-16: 4,481
2014-15: 4,822
2013-14: 5,281
-----
The number of individual offenders who had at least one private family visit:
2015-16: 1,879
2014-15: 1,938
2013-14: 2,097
---
source: Corrections Service Canada