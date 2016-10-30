Mechanical problem on PM's plane 'rare': RCAF says

OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Air Force says a mechanical issue aboard a plane carrying the prime minister is a rare occurrence.

An RCAF Airbus carrying Justin Trudeau turned around and returned to Ottawa Saturday night about half an hour after taking off.

RCAF spokesman Capt. Wright Eruebi says an indicator light came on showing the plane's flaps were stuck.

Eruebi says because the plane was still near Ottawa, the pilot decided to return and maintenance personnel quickly resolved the issue.

He says it's too early to know whether the malfunction could have been foreseen before the plane left.

Trudeau was on his way to Brussels to sign a trade deal with the European Union — the agreement was signed Sunday.

The aircraft landed in Ottawa without declaring an emergency and there was no danger, Eruebi said.