No verdict over the weekend at Jacques Corriveau's fraud trial in Montreal

MONTREAL — The jurors at Jacques Corriveau's fraud trial will deliberate again on Monday after no verdict was reached over the weekend.

The former federal Liberal organizer is charged with fraud against the government, forgery and laundering proceeds of crime.

Last week, the trial judge told the jury of eight men and four women that they must decide whether Corriveau knowingly used his influence to secure himself about $6.5 million in kickbacks between 1997 and 2003.

The Crown alleges Corriveau, now 83, set up a kickback system on government contracts awarded during the federal sponsorship program and used his Pluri Design Canada Inc. firm to defraud Ottawa.

But the defence says the Crown failed to prove that Corriveau used his close connections with top Liberal party members to influence any contracts.