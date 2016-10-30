No winning ticket for Saturday night's $20 million Lotto 649 jackpot
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $20 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 2 will be approximately $24 million.
