Plane grounded in N.L. for days over outstanding payments to airport authority

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A commercial jet has been grounded at the international airport in St. John's, N.L. under a court order preventing take off until National Airlines takes care of the payments it owes the airport authority.

St. John's International Airport Authority issued a statement on Sunday saying the Boeing 757 aircraft has been sitting idle since Friday and will not leave until the operator pays its outstanding fees.

The airport authority says it "exhausted all avenues" to collect the payments before turning to the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador for a court order.

They say travellers who were scheduled to travel to Orlando, Fla., Friday have either been booked on another flight or reimbursed for the full cost of their ticket.

National Airlines has offered a direct flight from St. John's to Orlando since January.