Police investigate shooting death after apparent hunting incident in N.S.

BIG TANCOOK ISLAND, N.S. — Police in Nova Scotia say their investigation into a man's shooting death is "wide open" after a what appears to have been a hunting incident in Mahone Bay.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Andrew Joyce says two individuals were hunting deer on Big Tancook Island Friday when a 52-year-old man from Halifax was shot and killed.

Joyce says the men were known to each other but were not hunting together at the time.

He says the man believed to have shot the firearm called police Friday to report the incident and has been co-operating with the investigation.

Joyce says the investigation is in its early stages, but police aren't ruling out possible firearms charges.