QMJHL Roundup: Jake Coughler nets hat trick in Islanders win over Titan

CHARLOTTETOWN — Jake Coughler scored a hat trick as the Charlottetown Islanders downed the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 9-2 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Kameron Kielly and Gregor MacLeod had a goal and two assists apiece for Charlottetown (9-6-1). Matthew Grouchy, Keith Getson, Chris Chaddock and Shawn Boudrias rounded out the attack.

Jeffrey Truchon-Viel, on the power play, and Christophe Boivin found the back of the net for the Titan (7-7-2).

Blade Mann-Dixon made 22 saves for the win in net. Reilly Pickard turned aside 8-of-11 shots in the first period before giving way to Danil Timchenko, who made 32 saves in relief.

The Islanders converted on 3-of-6 power plays while Acadie-Bathurst scored once on six chances with the man advantage.

---

WILDCATS 4 SEA DOGS 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Manuel Wiederer had two goals and an assist as the Wildcats doubled up Saint John.

Adam Capannelli scored a power-play goal and William Bower added an empty netter for Moncton (5-10-0). Matthew Waite made 31 saves.

Nathan Noel and Spencer Smallman, on the power play, had goals for the Sea Dogs (10-5-1). Alex Bishop turned aside 15-of-18 shots.

---

OCEANIC 4 REMPARTS 3 (OT)

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Tyler Boland scored late in overtime and Antoine Dufort-Plante struck twice in regulation as the Oceanic topped Quebec.

Dominic Cormier also chipped in for Rimouski (8-7-0), which got 44 saves from Charles-Olivier Levesque.

Christian Huntley and Matthew Boucher had power-play goals for the Remparts (9-5-2). Jesse Sutton tied the game at 3-3 in the third and Evgeny Kiselev stopped 33 shots.

---

SAGUENEENS 7 DRAKKAR 3

CHICOUTIMI, Que. —Nicolas Roy had two goals and two assists as the Sagueneens got past Baie-Comeau.

Mark Bzowey, Dmitry Zhukenov, Louis-Philippe Simard, Frederic Allard and Brendan Hamelin also scored for Chicoutimi (6-8-0). Xavier Potvin kicked out 23 shots.

Ivan Chekhovich and Simon Chevrier had power-play goals and Christopher Benoit also chipped in for the Drakkar (4-7-3). Antoine Samuel made 39 saves.

Baie-Comeau's Jamey Lauzon received a major and match penalty for checking from behind in the second period.

---

ARMADA 4 OLYMPIQUES 2

GATINEAU, Que. — Joel Teasdale scored the winner and then added insurance later in the third period as Blainville-Boisbriand toppled the Olympiques for its fifth straight win.

Guillaume Beaudoin and TJ Melancon had power-play goals for the Armada (11-4-1), with Samuel Montembeault making 35 saves in net.

Yakov Trenin, on the power play, and Vitalii Abramov found the back of the net for Gatineau (3-10-2). Mark Grametbauer turned away 18-of-21 shots in 48:45 while Tristan Berube played a portion of the third period and conceded a goal on four shots.

---

HUSKIES 3 FOREURS 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Jean-Christophe Beaudin scored one of three goals in the first period for the Huskies, including the winner, as they defeated Val-d'Or.

Hugo Despres and Alexandre Fortin, on the power play, also chipped in for Rouyn-Noranda (11-3-1). Samuel Harvey made 30 saves.

Julien Gauthier responded with a short-handed goal for the Foreurs (8-8-1) and Dereck Baribeau stopped 30 shots.

---

CATARACTES 7 TIGRES 6 (OT)

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Brandon Gignac's second goal of the game was the winner in overtime as the Cataractes edged Victoriaville.

Gignac added an assist for Shawnigan (12-2-0), which also got a pair of goals from Dennis Yan. Alexis D'Aoust had a goal and three assists while Cavan Fitzgerald had a goal and two helpers. Samuel Blier rounded out the attack and Zachary Bouthillier picked up the win in net by making six saves. Mikhail Denisov started but was lifted after kicking out 15-of-20 shots in 29:57.

Alexandre Goulet led the Tigres (8-7-2) with two goals and two assists. Mathieu Ayotte and Felix Lauzon had a goal and two assists apiece as James Phelan and Ivan Kosorenkov also chipped in. Maxime Comtois tacked on three helpers and Olivier Tremblay took the loss by turning aside 22-of-26 in 47:10. James Povall started but was pulled after stopping 4-of-7 shots.