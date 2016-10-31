Decision in legal battle over Christian law-school graduates expected

LANGLEY, B.C. — Advocates of a proposed Christian law school will find out tomorrow whether its graduates would be allowed to practise in British Columbia.

The B.C. Court of Appeal is expected to rule on whether the Law Society of B.C. was right in opposing Trinity Western University's planned law program.

At issue is the school's so-called community covenant all students must sign saying they will not participate in sexual intimacy outside of heterosexual marriage.

The law society decided in 2014 not to recognize the school's law graduates, but last December the Supreme Court of B.C. released a judgment siding with the university.

In July, the society representing lawyers in Nova Scotia said it would not challenge a Nova Scotia Appeal Court decision to allow the university's law graduates to work in that province.

A similar legal battle occurred in Ontario, where an appeal court upheld a ruling in favour of that province's law society.