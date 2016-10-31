Fort McMurray first responders honoured in Alberta legislature ceremony

EDMONTON — Premier Rachel Notley and her government paid tribute Monday to those who came to Alberta's aid and rescue during the spring's devastating Fort McMurray wildfire.

Notley said the fire devastated the lives of thousands of people but failed to cripple their spirit or resolve.

Individuals representing nine first-responder agencies were recognized in a ceremony in the rotunda of the Alberta legislature.

Opposition Wildrose Leader Brian Jean, whose constituency is in Fort McMurray, choked up as he thanked those who stepped up to help.

The fire forced more than 80,000 people to flee and destroyed more than 2,400 homes and buildings.