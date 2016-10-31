Four stories in the news today, Oct. 31

Four stories in the news for Monday, Oct. 31

PYTHON TRIAL BEGINS TODAY IN NEW BRUNSWICK

Jurors will be selected today for the trial of a man charged in connection with the deaths of two New Brunswick boys who were suffocated by a python in 2013. Jean-Claude Savoie is charged with criminal negligence causing death. Four-year-old Noah Barthe and his six-year-old brother, Connor, died after a 45-kilogram African rock python fell on top of them as they slept in Savoie's apartment in Campbellton. Police said the snake had escaped from its tank in the apartment.

MISTRIAL ARGUMENTS TO CONTINUE IN VADER VERDICT

Arguments for and against a new trial for Travis Vader will be heard today in Edmonton. Vader was found guilty last month of second degree murder in the deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann in 2010. But Vader's lawyers contend a mistrial should be declared because superior court Justice Denny Thomas used an outdated section of the Criminal Code in reaching his verdict. The Crown has contended in written arguments that the judge can still do more analysis for second-degree murder or substitute the verdict with manslaughter.

SINCLAIR PUTS PRESSURE ON GOVERNMENT

The former head of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission is urging MPs to back a New Democrat motion on First Nations child welfare. Sen. Murray Sinclair says he supports the motion calling for an immediate $155-million investment in child welfare and a funding plan for future years. He also says the government must act on the finding by the Canadian Human rights tribunal that Ottawa discriminates against First Nations children in the way it delivers child welfare services on reserves.

CANADIANS CLIMB ON CLINTON CAMPAIGN

A dozen Canadian women are spending the next week in Florida, but they won't be lying on a beach. They're headed south to help with Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. They'll be knocking on doors and making calls on Clinton's behalf. Florida is usually a key state in presidential votes. Foreign nationals can volunteer for any American party and residents of both countries regularly cross the border to support political campaigns.