Negotiations with Ford 'most challenging among the Detroit Three': Unifor

TORONTO — The union representing autoworkers at Ford's Canadian operations says prospects for a deal between the two sides remain uncertain ahead of the midnight strike deadline.

Unifor spokeswoman Denise Hammond says the automaker is refusing to follow the pattern of deals reached with General Motors and Fiat Chrysler without several "offsets."

Those offsets include the immediate introduction of temporary full-time workers that would receive a lower starting wage and concessions in the workers' long-term health-care plans.

Hammond says those offsets are of "significant concern" for the union.

She added that more than 6,700 Ford workers are prepared to go on strike immediately if a deal cannot be reached by the deadline.

Hammond says this could be the first strike by Canadian autoworkers at a Detroit Three automaker since 1996.

"This has been a difficult round of talks for our union," she said during a media briefing. "It is proving to be the most challenging among the Detroit Three automakers."

Unifor president Jerry Dias has said that his top priority is securing investment in Ford's engine facility in Windsor, Ont.

Ford could not immediately be reached for comment.