Oland's lawyer tells Supreme Court he's haunted by prospect of 2nd bail hearing

OTTAWA — The lawyer for Dennis Oland says his client does not want to be "haunted" by the prospect of another unsuccessful bail hearing if his second murder trial takes an "unfortunate turn."

The Supreme Court of Canada is hearing arguments today over when a convicted murderer should receive bail pending an appeal.

Oland was denied bail following his conviction for the murder of his father, well-known New Brunswick businessman Richard Oland, who was bludgeoned to death in 2011.

However after serving 11 months in prison, Dennis Oland won a retrial of the case and is currently a free man.

The Supreme Court questioned today whether Oland's current status makes the bail appeal moot, but a cross-section of interveners — from the Criminal Lawyers Association to attorneys general from three provinces — all say the bail provisions need to be cleared up as they are interpreted differently across the country.