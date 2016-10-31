Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appoints six new senators for Ontario

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced six new senators, including a former commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police.

Gwen Boniface was the first woman to run the OPP and is among the six appointees who will represent Ontario in the Senate.

The other appointees include Kim Pate, executive director of the Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies and an assistant professor at the University of Ottawa's Faculty of Law.

The list is rounded out by former Ontario cabinet secretary Tony Dean; former Scotiabank vice chairman Sarabjit Marwah; Howard Wetston, a former federal court judge and head of the Ontario Securities Commission; and Lucie Moncion, president and CEO of a network of credit unions that serve Ontario francophone communities.

Trudeau calls the new crop of senators "exceptional" and is expected to name new candidates shortly. He appointed nine new senators last week.