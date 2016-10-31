Transportation board pushes Pearson airport for safety upgrades after crash

OTTAWA — The fiery crash of an Air France jet in Toronto led to urgent calls to improve airport safety in 2005, but the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says more than a decade later, the federal government hasn't done enough to meet international safety standards for runways.

"We realize that these are tough issues that can take some time to resolve, but a decade?" board chairwoman Kathy Fox told a news conference Monday, saying the board's recommendation to require runway-end safety areas is among 52 recommendations that the Transport Department has failed to deal with for more than 10 years.

And about three dozen of those recommendations — on civil aviation, railways and marine transportation — have been languishing for 20 years.

"There is no reasonable excuse for taking that long on so many outstanding issues, especially when the department agrees," Fox said.

As a result, she said the independent agency will be taking a new, proactive approach to make sure governments and industry leaders take action.

"Good intentions aren't enough," said Fox. "The TSB will be watching ... Where not enough is being done, we're going to be vocal about it."

Transport Minister Marc Garneau issued a statement saying safety was his top priority.

"I have directed Transport Canada to provide me with specific areas where faster progress in reducing risks can be made," the statement said.

Fox said she plans to meet with the president of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority on Thursday to ask what steps have been taken to improve runway safety, noting that Transport Canada has promised new regulations, but they are not yet in effect.

The Air France jet, carrying 309 passengers, skidded off a rain-slicked runway and burst into flames at Lester B. Pearson International Airport on Aug. 2, 2005. The jet had landed nearly halfway down the 2,700-metre runway in the midst of a severe thunderstorm. It overshot the end and tumbled into a ravine. Forty-three people were injured, some seriously.

Even though Transport Canada has yet to introduce it own standards, the Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport has already installed a runway-end safety area that meets internationally recommended practice, Fox said.

The international standard is 150 metres for runway-end safety areas, and the recommended practice is 300 metres, which has been adopted by the United States.

Fox said airport operators should also consider installing so-called engineered arrestor systems, which use energy-absorbing materials — such as crushable concrete blocks — to rapidly slow aircraft that have run off the end the runway.

The safety board has also been calling for improved training for pilot decision-making and crew management since the mid-1990s, but Transport Canada has yet to follow through on its promise to upgrade those training standards.

"In many aviation occurrences that we investigate, pilot decision making and crew resource management are factors that contributed to the accident," Fox said.

The aviation issues were highlighted Monday in the board's biennial "watch list" of outstanding recommendations.

The independent agency also reported it is concerned that fatigue among freight train crews has been a factor in numerous railway investigations.

Too many train crews aren't getting the rest they need because of long shifts and irregular scheduling that interferes with normal sleep patterns, the board said.

As well, the board said other issues keep coming up again and again on the watch list. Calls to improve safety in Canada's commercial fishing industry, for example, have been on the list since it was first introduced in 2010.

The agency said the industry records about 10 fatalities every year.

Many deaths could be prevented by more regulations for vessel stability and a "culture shift" among fishermen who don't like wearing personal flotation devices or immersion suits when they're working, Fox said.

— By Michael MacDonald in Halifax