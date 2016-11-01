Barberio scores OT winner, Scherbak strikes twice as IceCaps edge Comets

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Mark Barberio scored at 3:01 of overtime and added an assist as the St. John's IceCaps edged the Utica Comets 4-3 on Tuesday night in American Hockey League action.

Nikita Scherbak struck twice in regulation — including once on the power play — for the IceCaps (4-4-1), the farm club of the Montreal Canadiens. Daniel Carr also chipped in on the man advantage.

Phil DeSimone and Darren Archibald tied the game at 3-3 with goals in the third period for Utica (2-5-1), the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks. Carter Bancks had a power-play goal in the second while Jordan Subban and John Negrin each tacked on a pair of helpers.

Charlie Lindgren made 30 saves for the win in net with Thatcher Demko stopping 21-of-25 shots in defeat.