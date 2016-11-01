Elections Yukon seeks RCMP probe of alleged Election Act violation

WHITEHORSE — Elections Yukon has asked the RCMP to investigate a possible offence under the Elections Act just a week before voters in the territory head to the polls in a general election.

The non-partisan office that conducts territorial elections says the matter involves the alleged use of proxy votes in the Whitehorse Centre riding.

Elections Yukon issued a short statement, advising that the matter has been referred to police and refused to make further comment on the issue.

The Yukon Liberal party has released a statement saying candidate Tamara Goeppel collected 10 proxy votes for "vulnerable people" in her riding, and has been told the actions may have gone against the Elections Act.

The Yukon RCMP says in a release it has received information about possible offences under the Election Act and will assess that information before making a determination about next steps in consultation with the territory's chief electoral officer.

Yukon and Nunavut are the only jurisdictions in Canada to permit proxy voting, where electors who are away from their polling division on election day can authorize a relative or another person to cast a ballot on their behalf.

The statement from the Yukon Liberals says all of the party's candidates have been trained on how to use special ballots and proxies in order to make sure all eligible Yukoners get to vote.