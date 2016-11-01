Fire along the Bedford highway causes closure of busy artery into Halifax
Halifax firefighters were advising motorists to avoid using the Bedford Highway leading into the city early today after a blaze broke out along a busy section of the road.
The fire department said they had five trucks at the scene on the highway, about 10 kilometres from the centre of the city near the intersection with Millview Avenue.
More firefighting trucks were reported to be on the way.
The road was blocked off near The Esquire restaurant due to the fire.
