Former Richmond warden leaves N.S. Liberal job amid expense, donation scandal

HALIFAX — A key figure in a political contribution and municipal expense scandal in Nova Scotia has left his job with the provincial Liberal caucus.

Liberal caucus chairman Iain Rankin wouldn't say whether former Richmond County warden Steve Sampson was fired, but he confirmed today that Sampson is no longer working for the caucus office.

Rankin says he only learned that Sampson was no longer employed by the Liberals today.

The revelation comes a day after the release of an April 2014 email in which Sampson told Richmond County councillors that they could be reimbursed for contributing $300 to a Liberal party fundraiser, even though he also told them that as a municipal unit they could not make a contribution under election rules.

Elections Nova Scotia is investigating the donations to see whether they complied with the Elections Act.