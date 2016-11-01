Halifax police investigating reports of razor blades found in Halloween treats

HALIFAX — Police in Halifax are investigating a pair of incidents where razor blades were reportedly found in candy bars given to children on Halloween.

Investigators say a 12-year-old boy was going through his candy when he cut his finger on a blade stuck in a candy bar.

They say the boy was trick-or-treating Monday at about 150 different residences in the Spryfield area of the city.

Police say the boy was on several streets, making it difficult to determine conclusively where the blade came from at this point.

Investigators say they are also investigating a second incident in the Dartmouth area.

They say a 13-year-old girl was sorting through her candy when she found a razor blade inserted inside the wrapper of a chocolate bar.

Police say the girl had been trick-or-treating in the area of Albro Lake Road, Lancaster Drive and surrounding streets.