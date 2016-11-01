One female student dead, one injured after stabbing at B.C. school

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Police say a female student is dead and another is in hospital following a stabbing at a high school in Abbotsford, B.C.

Abbotsford police Chief Bob Rich said a young man is in custody and it appears he is not a student at the school.

Officers were called at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday and arrived at Abbotsford Senior Secondary School to find two female students with stab wounds.

School staff had subdued the suspect while teachers and other students were administering first aid to the victims, Rich said.

The two girls, whose names and ages have not been released, were taken to hospital.

"I am so sorry to tell you now that one of the students has succumbed to her injuries," Rich told media Tuesday night.

The other female student remains in hospital in stable condition, he said.

Both Abbotsford Senior Secondary and Abbotsford Middle Secondary School were locked down while police searched for additional suspects, but none were found.

Police have not yet confirmed the suspect's identity and it's not yet clear whether the suspect knew the victims, Rich said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigations Team is taking over the case.

Police said video of the stabbing was widely shared online.

"Out of respect for the family, we are asking that the video not be shared further and not be broadcasted," Rich said.

The high school will be closed Wednesday, he said.

Before news of the student's death was released, the Abbotsford School District released a statement saying it was heart broken by the incident.

"We are a very caring community and when one of use hurts, we all do," said Cindy Schafer, the vice-chair of the board.