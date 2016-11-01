Nova Scotia jails moving to provide overdose treatment as fentanyl threat grows

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's director of corrections says the arrival of the highly potent opioid fentanyl in the province is prompting his department to move more quickly on a plan to provide frontline staff with a drug that can quickly reverse the effects of drug overdoses.

Sean Kelly isn't saying exactly when guards or other staff in jails will be trained to provide naloxone in overdose cases, but he says a plan to make naloxone "immediately accessible" in the province's prisons is underway.

Paramedics who rush to the scene of prison overdose cases normally have naloxone, but in two cases over the past two-and-a-half years inmates have died in prison cells from opioid overdoses and the existing response system wasn't able to revive them in time.

Forty-two-year-old Jason LeBlanc died on Jan. 31 at the Cape Breton Correctional Facility from a combination of methadone and a tranquilizer, while 23-year-old Clayton Cromwell died in the Central Nova Correctional Facility in April of 2014 after overdosing on methadone.

Kelly says research has been ongoing on how to bring naloxone into the provincial jails, but the emergence of fentanyl — which can be fatal in amounts the size of a grain of salt — has heightened the sense of urgency in the project.