House of Commons unanimously approves motion to help First Nations kids

OTTAWA — The House of Commons has voted unanimously to support an NDP motion aimed at compelling the federal Liberal government to end what critics consider systemic discrimination against children on First Nations reserves.

The motion, introduced by New Democrat indigenous affairs critic Charlie Angus, passed a vote today by a margin of 302-0.

The motion calls on the government to comply with a ruling by the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal requiring increased funding levels for child welfare services delivered on reserve.

It calls for an immediate cash injection of $155 million, as well as a funding plan for future years.

The motion also calls for the adoption of Jordan's Principle, which says no aboriginal child should suffer denials, delays or disruptions of health services available to other children due to jurisdictional disputes.