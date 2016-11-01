Some quickfacts about killings over the years at schools across Canada

One female student has been killed and another is in hospital after a stabbing at a high school in Abbotsford, B.C. Police say they have a young man who was not a student at the school in custody. Here is a list of some other school killings in Canada:

La Loche, Sask.: On Jan. 22, 2016, teacher Adam Wood, 35, of Uxbridge, Ont., and teacher's aide Marie Janvier are fatally shot at a school in the northern community when a 17-year-old boy opens fire, also wounding seven others. He earlier had killed two teenage brothers at a nearby house and recently pleaded guilty to several counts of murder and attempted murder. It is not yet known if he will be sentenced as a youth or an adult.

Winnipeg: On June 2, 2015, 17-year-old Brett Bourne is fatally stabbed after a confrontation at Kelvin High School. Another 17-year-old is charged with second-degree murder.

Toronto: On Sept. 23, 2014, 19-year-old Hamid Aminzada is fatally stabbed while trying to break up a fight at North Albion Collegiate. A 17-year-old youth is later charged with second-degree murder.

Les Racines de vie Montessori, Gatineau, Que.: On April 5, 2013, two men die during a shooting at the school's daycare. The shooter is identified as Robert Charron. Thirty-eight-year-old Neil Galliou is killed before Charron takes his own life. Charron told staff to take the 53 children to safety before he opened fire.

W.C. Jeffreys Collegiate Institute, Toronto: On May, 23, 2007, 15-year-old Jordan Manners is found in a hallway with single gunshot wound to the chest. He later dies in hospital. Two teens were charged with first-degree-murder and were later acquitted.

Dawson College, Laval, Que: On Sept. 13, 2006, 18-year-old Anastasia De Sousa is killed and 20 others hurt when gunman Kimveer Gill, 25, opens fire with a semi-automatic weapon. Gill is killed in a police gunfight.

W.R. Myers High: Taber, Alta.: On April 28, 1999, a 14-year-old Grade 9 students shoots three students, killing 17-year-old Jason Lang before he is arrested. The shooting takes place only eight days after 13 died at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado.

Ecole Polytechnique, Montreal: On Dec. 6, 1989, 25-year-old Marc Lepine shoots more than two dozen people, killing 14 women before killing himself.

Edmonton: On March 16, 1959, 19-year-old Stan Williamson opens fire with a rifle inside Ross Sheppard High School, killing 16-year-old Howard Gates and wounding five teenage girls.