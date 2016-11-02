A closer glance at the latest batch of senators recommended Wednesday

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has recommended six more Canadians to be appointed to the Senate to represent regions of Quebec. Here's a brief look at each of them:

Renee Dupuis

A lawyer and writer, Dupuis specializes in the fields of administrative law, human rights and indigenous law. She chaired the Indian Specific Claims Commission, a federal commission of inquiry, and the Barreau du Quebec's committee on the rights of aboriginal peoples. She has also worked on training activities for women and women's support organizations. Her book, Justice for Canada's Aboriginal Peoples, won the 2001 Governor General's Award for Non-Fiction.

Eric Forest

Mayor of Rimouski since 2005, Forest has worked on development in eastern Quebec for over 40 years. He chaired the Union of Quebec Municipalities for almost four years, from 2010 to 2014. He has specialized in working with youth and is committed to encouraging young people and women to become involved in politics.

Marc Gold

He is a lawyer and law professor. In his early career, he taught at Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto, published extensively, lectured throughout Canada and abroad and helped train federal judges in constitutional law and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. After leaving full-time academic work, he held major leadership roles in the Jewish community at the local, national and international levels, including serving as chair of Jewish Federations of Canada. For 23 years, he was also vice-president of Maxwell Cummings and Sons, a family-owned Montreal private real estate and investment firm.

Marie-Francoise Megie

She spent more than 35 years as a family physician and nearly 30 years as a university professor. She arrived in Quebec in 1976, from Haiti, and rose through the ranks of the medical profession and university teaching, becoming a clinical associate professor in the department of family medicine at the Universite de Montreal. Her medical practice includes providing home health care services for seniors, persons with severe disabilities and end-of-life patients. Since 2006 she has been the editor-in-chief of the newsletter of the Association Medecins Francophones du Canada.

Raymonde Saint-Germain

She was appointed Quebec's ombudsperson in April 2006 and re-appointed for a second five-year term in 2011. She had a long career as a Quebec public servant, serving as assistant deputy minister of International Relations, deputy minister of Government Services and deputy minister of Citizenship and Immigration. She served as vice-chair (2009-2013) and chair (2013-2015) of the Association des ombudsmans et mediateurs de la francophonie.

Rosa Galvez.