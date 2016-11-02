After fall update, Morneau embarks on sales pitch to sell infrastructure bank

OTTAWA — Canada's finance minister says the country needs a new agency designed to pump private dollars into infrastructure projects because private investors are clamouring for it.

Bill Morneau says pension and equity funds want a dedicated agency to contract with on long-term infrastructure investments that make sense for their members, and that also lowers political risk.

The finance minister, who introduced the idea of a national infrastructure bank during Tuesday's economic update, defended the idea today during an appearance before the Commons finance committee.

He says existing Crown corporations like PPP Canada, which oversees so-called public-private partnerships on infrastructure projects, don't address the private sector's needs.

Morneau's fiscal update outlined billions in new infrastructure spending, as well as billions in additional federal debt.

The government is banking that the new agency will pour more money into infrastructure and speed up work on large projects that the Liberals need to create economic growth, jobs and new tax revenues to eventually balance the budget.

Morneau wouldn't say today just when that might happen.

The bank would take $35 billion in public funds to leverage extra cash from the private sector and pay for large projects that Morneau says the federal government may not be able to fund fast enough through its existing funding programs.