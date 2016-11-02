Canadian man pleads guilty to walking on Yellowstone spring
One of four Canadian men accused of walking onto a sensitive hot spring at Yellowstone National Park has pleaded guilty to the charges.
The National Park Service says Hamish McNab Campbell Cross pleaded guilty Tuesday to foot travel in a thermal area and disorderly conduct by creating a hazardous condition. He agreed to pay more than $8,000 in fines and fees.
Three other men pleaded not guilty in the May 14 incident. Prosecutors say they left a boardwalk that visitors are required to stay on and stepped onto a geothermal feature.
Yellowstone Superintendent Dan Wenk says the judge's decision sends a message about thermal feature protection and safety.