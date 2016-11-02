CN, police investigate death of New Brunswick man hit by train in Moncton

MONCTON, N.B. — Police and CN Rail are investigating the death of a man struck by a train moving through downtown Moncton on Tuesday.

RCMP Sgt. Andre Pepin says officers responded to the collision in the area of Victoria and Robinson streets around 1:30 p.m..

Pepin says investigators are working to identify the victim.

The collision happened in the same area where a 29-year-old man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a CN train in late July.

CN spokesman Patrick Waldron said several crossings were blocked for about two hours as the train was stopped for the police investigation.

Waldron said the lights and gates at the crossing were working at the time of the collision.

---