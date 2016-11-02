Lisa Raitt expected to join race to seek federal Conservative leadership

OTTAWA — Conservative MP Lisa Raitt is expected to join the race to seek her party's federal leadership later today.

Raitt, a former cabinet minister who represents the Ontario riding of Milton, is telling her Twitter followers that she will have "exciting news" to share at 4 p.m.

First elected as a Conservative MP in 2008, Raitt stepped down from her role as Conservative finance critic last month so she could continue to explore the possibility of a leadership bid.

The Conservative party gave those hoping to be onstage for the first official leadership debate in Saskatoon next week until the end of the day to register as candidates.

The others who have officially joined so far are former immigration minister Chris Alexander and Conservative MPs Maxime Bernier, Steven Blaney, Michael Chong, Kellie Leitch, Deepak Obhrai, Erin O'Toole, Andrew Scheer and Brad Trost.