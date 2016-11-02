Nova Scotia to purchase 12 P-3 schools at cost of nearly $86 million

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government says it has given notice to purchase 12 of 13 P-3 schools leased from Scotia Learning Centres at a price of nearly $86 million.

The Education Department says it had been negotiating a new lease arrangement, but the process didn't result in a better deal than buying the schools.

In order to protect the right to purchase at prices under the existing agreement the department says it was required to give notice to Scotia Learning Centres of its decision to purchase, surrender or extend the lease of the schools by Oct. 31.

The deadline for a thirteenth school under the agreement has been extended.

The schools are to be purchased in June and August of 2020, although the notice doesn't mean there can't be more talks with Scotia Learning Centre before the end of the lease term.