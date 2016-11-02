Outpouring of support for Abbotsford high school following deadly stabbing

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Counsellors are available to meet with grieving high school students in a city outside Vancouver as they try to understand a deadly stabbing attack at their school.

One student was stabbed to death and another is listed in stable condition after police say a barefoot man walked into Abbotsford Senior Secondary school early Tuesday afternoon and stabbed two girls before being held by staff.

The school and an adjoining middle school were locked down and school district officials say classes are cancelled indefinitely at the senior secondary.

Support and information sessions for students and staff are being offered in the gym of a nearby church.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tweeted his condolences, saying it is heartbreaking to hear of the tragedy, while B.C. Premier Christy Clark and her education minister have also sent messages of support.