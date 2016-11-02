Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard calls four byelections for Dec.5
QUEBEC — Voters in four Quebec ridings will head to the polls in provincial byelections in early December.
Premier Philippe Couillard made the announcement in Quebec City today.
The ridings are Arthabaska, Saint-Jerome, Verdun and Marie-Victorin.
The byelections on Dec. 5 will be the first test for new Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee.
Saint-Jerome has been vacant since former PQ leader Pierre Karl Peladeau's resignation earlier this year.
The governing Liberals have 69 of the 125 seats in the national assembly, compared with 28 for the PQ, 20 for the Coalition for Quebec's Future and three for Quebec solidaire. There is also one Independent.