Add campaign coming in dispute with Nova Scotia's teachers:premier

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says the government will launch an advertising campaign to explain its position in the contract dispute with the province's teachers.

McNeil says there will be a series of Liberal party funded and government funded ads, and that he personally voiced a party ad on Wednesday.

The party ads are television and Facebook video ads that are scheduled to run sometime next week.

The move appears to mark a shift in the government's approach in a dispute where teachers can take strike action as early as Dec. 3.

Opposition Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie says the campaign shows the premier is more interested in "saving his own political skin" than solving the contract impasse.