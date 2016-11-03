Expansion of Nova Scotia program would help homeowners drill new wells

HALIFAX — A summer dry spell that affected thousands of people in southwestern Nova Scotia has prompted the province to allow municipalities to create a program to help pay the cost of drilling or expanding wells.

Municipal Affairs Minister Zach Churchill introduced legislative amendments today that would allow municipalities to create a bylaw for a program that would pay those costs up front.

Under the financing model the cost would be applied to a homeowner's property tax bill over a specific period of time.

The program would be voluntary and could cover 100 per cent of a project's costs through financing terms of up to 20 years.

Churchill says the financing model has been used throughout Canada and the U.S. and is currently used in Nova Scotia to fund energy efficiency projects.