QMJHL Roundup: Mitchell Balmas, Kameron Kielly lead Islanders over Drakkar 8-7

CHARLOTTETOWN — Mitchell Balmas had a hat trick and Kameron Kielly scored the winner at 19:19 of the third period as the Charlottetown Islanders downed the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar 8-7 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Kielly finished with two goals and two assists as the Islanders (10-6-1) won their third game in a row.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Cody Donaghey and Will Thompson also found the back of the net for Charlottetown.

Matthew Welsh earned the win after stopping 10-of-12 shots in a period of relief. Blade Mann-Dixon started for the Islanders and gave up five goals on 17 shots in 40 minutes of action.

Vincent Deslauriers led the way with two goals and an assist for the Drakkar (7-8-2). Antoine Girard, D'Artagnan Joly, Matt Jones, Edouard St-Laurent and Ivan Chekhovich had the others.

Antoine Samuel kicked out 50-of-58 shots in defeat.

Charlottetown went 0 for 2 on the power play while Baie-Comeau scored twice on four chances with the man advantage.

Islanders forward Ian McKinnon and Drakkar forward Justin Doucet were handed game misconducts late in the second period for a staged fight.

---

SAGUENEENS 4 WILDCATS 1

MONCTON, N.B. — Xavier Potvin made 29 saves and Ryan Verbeek scored the go-ahead goal 6:09 into the third as Chicoutimi toppled the Wildcats.

Antoine Marcoux and Nicolas Roy added insurance late in the third for the Sagueneens (7-8-0), who got their opening goal from Daniil Sokolka in the final minute of the first.

Kelly Klimia responded in the second for Moncton (5-11-0). Matthew Waite turned away 24-of-27 shots in a losing cause.

---