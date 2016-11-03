Quebec to hold public inquiry into surveillance of journalists

MONTREAL — The Quebec government has announced a full public inquiry into freedom of the press and the police surveillance of journalists.

Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee says a panel of experts announced earlier this week will be granted all the powers typically given to a commission of inquiry — including being able to compel witnesses to testify.

The province's largest police forces admitted this week to monitoring the phones of several journalists.

Vallee and Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux made the inquiry announcement today in Quebec City.

Premier Philippe Couillard's decision to form a committee of experts to look into the surveillance of journalists followed revelations Montreal police kept tabs on the iPhone of a La Presse reporter.