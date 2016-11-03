Support port of Halifax over container port proposals in Canso, Cape Breton:study

HALIFAX — A provincial report says Nova Scotia should focus on promoting the port of Halifax rather than proposed container facilities in the strait of Canso and Sydney because the new entrants may water down existing traffic.

The $80,000 report paid for by ACOA and Nova Scotia's Department of Transportation considers private-sector proposals for container ports at the Melford terminal at the Strait of Canso and the Novaporte development at the Port of Sydney.

The document, dated June of this year, says arguments that the proposed ports would have lower costs depend on attracting container traffic — and questions the likelihood of that occurring.

It says Nova Scotia's government should focus on plans and investments "that support the competitiveness of the port of Halifax," and that governments shouldn't invest in the new container port proposals.

However, a proponent for the Melford project says the report by CPCS consultants doesn't give sufficient weight to the Canso project's arguments it is likely to attract new container traffic to the province.

Richie Mann, director of marketing for the Melford proposal, points to a recent agreement with a major terminal operator and says he expects the private project will soon secure carriers who commit to use its facility near Port Hawkesbury.