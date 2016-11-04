Juror removed in python deaths trial as Crown prepares to call final witness

CAMPBELLTON, N.B. — The criminal negligence trial in the deaths of two young New Brunswick brothers killed by an escaped python is now underway with only 11 jurors after one was discharged today.

The trial in Campbellton, N.B., was delayed for more than two hours today and when it resumed, a woman had been removed from the jury, leaving seven women and four men to hear the case.

The details surrounding the change will be sealed until the conclusion of the trial.

The Crown is expected to call its final witness today in the trial of Jean-Claude Savoie.

Four-year-old Noah and six-year-old Connor Barthe were killed by Savoie's African rock python during a sleepover in his apartment on Aug. 5, 2013.

A pathologist who conducted the autopsies on the boys said Thursday that they died of asphyxiation after the snake coiled itself around them and bit them repeatedly.