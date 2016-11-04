Naheed Nenshi announces plans to seek third term as Calgary's mayor
Calgary's popular mayor has made it official and announced he will seek a third term when municipal elections are held next year.
Naheed Nenshi was first elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2013.
A proponent of social media, Nenshi made the announcement with a video social networking site Vimeo.
Standing on a city street with cars roaring behind him, Nenshi said the city has achieved a lot since he was elected.
But he says the work is not done and Calgary faces serious challenges, including the pain of "unemployment and uncertainty."
Nenshi, who is 44, was named the No. 1 mayor in the world in 2014 by an international urban research institute.