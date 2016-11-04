Naheed Nenshi announces plans to seek third term as Calgary's mayor

Calgary's popular mayor has made it official and announced he will seek a third term when municipal elections are held next year.

Naheed Nenshi was first elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2013.

A proponent of social media, Nenshi made the announcement with a video social networking site Vimeo.

Standing on a city street with cars roaring behind him, Nenshi said the city has achieved a lot since he was elected.

But he says the work is not done and Calgary faces serious challenges, including the pain of "unemployment and uncertainty."