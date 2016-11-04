The century's biggest supermoon is coming up in November

Canadians accustomed to keeping their eyes trained up at the changing colours of fall may do well to look a little higher on Nov. 14.

That’s the day we’re due a visit from a supermoon, and this one is going to be a doozy.

According to NASA, that moon will be significantly larger and brighter as it makes its closest approach to Earth since 1948.

“The full moon of Nov. 14 is not only the closest full moon of 2016, but also the closest full moon of to date in the 21st century,” the agency said.

The moon’s elliptical orbit is what allows for these occasional events of celestial enormity. One side of the orbit, known as the perigee, is about 48,000 kilometres closer to Earth than its opposite, the apogee.

When the moon lines up with the sun and Earth as it travels that orbit, it’s known as a syzygy. A syzygy on the perigee side of the orbit is what we’ve come to know as a supermoon.

Though this month’s supermoon is going to be uniquely impressive, the phenomenon itself is not rare. The most recent supermoon was just last month, and while some say September’s Harvest Moon fit the bill, others disagreed.

A third supermoon will arrive a month to the day after the Nov. 14 appearance.