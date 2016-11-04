QMJHL Roundup: Truchon-Viel's hat trick leads Titan over Sea Dogs 6-5

BATHURST, N.B. — Jeffrey Truchon-Viel had a hat trick and Dawson Theede scored the eventual winner shorthanded in the third period as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan edged the Saint John Sea Dogs 6-5 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Friday.

Christophe Boivin and Luc Deschenes, on a power play, also scored for the Titan (8-7-2) to snap a three-game losing skid. Samuel L'Italien added three assists.

Thomas Chabot led Saint John (11-6-1) with a goal and two assists. Chase Stewart, Bokondji Imama, Mathieu Joseph and Matt Green rounded out the offence.

Acadie-Bathurst's Reilly Pickard stopped 32 shots. Alex Bishop turned aside 23 for the Sea Dogs.

The Titan were 1 for 3 on the power play while Saint John scored twice on four chances with the man advantage.

---

SAGUENEENS 5 ISLANDERS 1

CHARLOTTETOWN — Nicolas Roy had two goals and an assist and Samuel Cardinal stopped 42 shots to lift Chicoutimi over the Islanders for its third straight win.

David Noel scored one goal and set up two more for the Sagueneens (8-8-0). Keenan MacIsaac and Jake Smith supplied the rest of the offence.

Kameron Kielly had the lone goal for Charlottetown (10-7-1), which snapped a three-game win streak. Matthew Welsh was pulled after stopping 13-of-17 shots through 32:49. Blade Mann-Dixon gave up a goal on four shots the rest of the way.

---

DRAKKAR 6 WILDCATS 4

MONCTON, N.B. — Ivan Chekhovich scored the eventual winning goal in the second period and set up three more to lead Baie-Comeau over the Wildcats.

Samuel Thibault and Vincent Deslauriers had a goal and two assists apiece for the Drakkar (5-8-3). Simon Chevrier, Jordan Martel and Edouard St-Laurent also scored.

Kelly Klima recorded a hat trick for Moncton (5-12-0), including two power-play goals, and William Bower had the other.

---

PHOENIX 3 ARMADA 2 (OT)

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Hugo Roy tied the game late in the third period, then added the winner in overtime as the Phoenix handed Blainville-Boisbriand its first loss in seven games.

Carl Neill also scored for Sherbrooke (7-6-3), which has won three straight.

Connor Bramwell and Joel Teasdale had back-to-back third-period goals to give the Armada (12-4-2) a shortlived 2-1 lead.

---

TIGRES 3 OCEANIC 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — James Phelan's second goal of the game late in the third broke a 2-2 tie as the Tigres beat Rimouski.

Felix Meunier had the other goal for Victoriaville (9-8-2).

Daniel Hardie opened the scoring for the Oceanic (8-9-0) in the second period and Louis-Philippe Denis tied the game midway through the third.

---

VOLTIGEURS 5 CATARACTES 3

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Joey Ratelle scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and William Poirier added some insurance with a short-handed empty-netter as the Voltigeurs topped Shawinigan.

Alex Barre-Boulet and Frederic Aube had a goal and two assists apiece as Drummondville (7-8-2) snapped a two-game slide. Pavel Koltygin also scored.

Dennis Yan had a goal and a helper for the Cataractes (13-3-0). Mathieu Olivier and Alexis D'Aoust also found the back of the net.

---

HUSKIES 5 MOOSEHEADS 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Antoine Waked and Jean-Christophe Beaudin had big nights with two goals and two assists apiece to pace the Huskies over Halifax.

Martins Dzierkals scored the other goal for Rouyn-Noranda (13-3-1), which won its third straight game while handing the Mooseheads their third straight loss.

Nico Hischier had the lone goal for Halifax (8-10-0).