QuickList: Unemployment rates in selected Canadian cities in October

OTTAWA — The national unemployment rate was 7.0 per cent in October. Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities but cautions the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples. (Previous month in brackets.)

_ St. John's, N.L.  8.2 per cent (7.0)

_ Halifax 6.0 (5.8)

_ Moncton, N.B. 6.9 (6.9)

_ Saint John, N.B. 7.6 (7.3)

_ Saguenay, Que. 7.0 (6.6)

_ Quebec 4.7 (4.7)

_ Sherbrooke, Que. 5.6 (5.8)

_ Trois-Rivieres, Que. 7.4 (7.1)

_ Montreal 7.2 (7.6)

_ Gatineau, Que. 7.3 (7.5)

_ Ottawa 5.9 (6.0)

_ Kingston, Ont. 5.6 (5.4)

_ Peterborough, Ont. 6.2 (6.0)

_ Oshawa, Ont. 6.0 (6.3)

_ Toronto 7.1 (7.1)

_ Hamilton, Ont. 6.4 (6.4)

_ St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 6.1 (6.0)

_ Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 5.1 (5.3)

_ Brantford, Ont. 6.2 (6.1)

_ Guelph, Ont. 4.7 (4.9)

_ London, Ont. 6.7 (7.0)

_ Windsor, Ont. 5.3 (5.7)

_ Barrie, Ont. 8.5 (8.5)

_ Sudbury, Ont. 7.4 (7.3)

_ Thunder Bay, Ont. 6.2 (5.9)

_ Winnipeg 6.7 (6.6)

_ Regina 5.4 (5.2)

_ Saskatoon 7.2 (6.9)

_ Calgary 10.2 (9.5)

_ Edmonton 6.9 (7.7)

_ Kelowna, B.C. 8.0 (7.3)

_ Abbotsford, B.C. 6.4 (6.0)

_ Vancouver 4.9 (4.9)

_ Victoria 5.0 (4.7)

 

