QuickList: Unemployment rates in selected Canadian cities in October
OTTAWA — The national unemployment rate was 7.0 per cent in October. Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities but cautions the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples. (Previous month in brackets.)
_ St. John's, N.L. 8.2 per cent (7.0)
_ Halifax 6.0 (5.8)
_ Moncton, N.B. 6.9 (6.9)
_ Saint John, N.B. 7.6 (7.3)
_ Saguenay, Que. 7.0 (6.6)
_ Quebec 4.7 (4.7)
_ Sherbrooke, Que. 5.6 (5.8)
_ Trois-Rivieres, Que. 7.4 (7.1)
_ Montreal 7.2 (7.6)
_ Gatineau, Que. 7.3 (7.5)
_ Ottawa 5.9 (6.0)
_ Kingston, Ont. 5.6 (5.4)
_ Peterborough, Ont. 6.2 (6.0)
_ Oshawa, Ont. 6.0 (6.3)
_ Toronto 7.1 (7.1)
_ Hamilton, Ont. 6.4 (6.4)
_ St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 6.1 (6.0)
_ Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 5.1 (5.3)
_ Brantford, Ont. 6.2 (6.1)
_ Guelph, Ont. 4.7 (4.9)
_ London, Ont. 6.7 (7.0)
_ Windsor, Ont. 5.3 (5.7)
_ Barrie, Ont. 8.5 (8.5)
_ Sudbury, Ont. 7.4 (7.3)
_ Thunder Bay, Ont. 6.2 (5.9)
_ Winnipeg 6.7 (6.6)
_ Regina 5.4 (5.2)
_ Saskatoon 7.2 (6.9)
_ Calgary 10.2 (9.5)
_ Edmonton 6.9 (7.7)
_ Kelowna, B.C. 8.0 (7.3)
_ Abbotsford, B.C. 6.4 (6.0)
_ Vancouver 4.9 (4.9)
_ Victoria 5.0 (4.7)