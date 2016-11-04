Saskatchewan says so long to 'Corner Gas:' TV gas station reduced to rubble

ROULEAU, Sask. — The pumps have run dry at "Corner Gas."

Excavators have moved in and reduced the iconic Saskatchewan gas station to rubble nearly seven and a half years after the hit Canadian TV show left the air.

The station had become a landmark in the town of Rouleau, south of Regina, where they filmed the show.

But it was built as a movie set, not a real gas station and had fallen into disrepair over the last few years.

Rouleau Mayor Grant Clark says the town and the show's producers looked at several options to maintain the building, but couldn't come up with anything affordable.