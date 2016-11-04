Suspect in racist rant video turns himself in to Abbotsford, B.C., police

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — A British Columbia man charged with multiple offences after a video of a racist rant went viral has turned himself into police.

Abbotsford police say 47-year-old Karry Corbett was taken into custody without incident on Friday.

An arrest warrant for the Hope, B.C., man was issued on Monday.

Police have said Corbett has been charged with two counts of assault, one count of uttering threats and one count of causing a disturbance.

The charges follow an incident on Oct. 21, where a man was captured on video hurling vulgar insults at two people in a parking lot.