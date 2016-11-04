Trans-Canada Highway reopens near B.C.-Alberta boundary following rock slide

FIELD, B.C. — A section of the Trans-Canada Highway has re-opened, more than a week after a rock slide closed the interprovincial route.

The slide occurred west of Field, B.C., on Oct. 24 as crews did scaling work in the area to remove loose rocks.

Parks Canada says in a release that two workers were hurt when 10,000 cubic metres of rocks and debris fell.

The slide closed the highway in both directions until Thursday, when traffic was allowed to resume.

Parks Canada says motorists going through the area should expect a reduced speed zone and occasional delays, and a full road closure may be required later this fall.