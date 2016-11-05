Kenney campaign delivers show of organizational strength at Alberta PC meeting

RED DEER, Alta. — Alberta Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Jason Kenney delivered an organizational show of strength at the party's annual policy meeting Saturday.

Kenney's team bused in youth delegates, his team steered decisions on policy resolutions on issues like the carbon tax and Kenney shared a stage with former prime minister Stephen Harper.

Kenney, a former Conservative MP, said he is simply harnessing the nascent widespread support for a unified conservative movement.

"I welcome a healthy democratic competition. That's what this is all about," Kenney told reporters.

"It's not organizational sophistication so much as grassroots support that is being manifest here."

The weekend convention was held to discuss and debate changes to policy, but was overshadowed by the party's leadership race.

Six candidates are vying to become leader, with a delegated convention set for Calgary in March.

Kenney is the lone leadership candidate running on a platform to merge the PCs with the fellow right-centre Wildrose party.

He said a united conservative movement is critical to avoid the vote-splitting that would allow Premier Rachel Notley's NDP to win a second mandate, in the 2019 election.

Kenney's team members were visible in the hallway of the convention centre, in blue or camouflage-coloured "Unite Alberta" baseball hats.

In debates, they defeated a motion to accept the principle of a carbon tax as long as it is revenue neutral. Kenney has stated he is against the NDP carbon tax in any form.

Alberta's carbon tax takes effect on Jan. 1. It is expected to bring in $3 billion a year, hiking the costs of heating bills and gasoline at the pumps.

It's not revenue neutral but the money collected will go to lower and middle income Albertans as rebates or for green projects like rapid transit.

Kenney supporters also spoke against a resolution to give more power to the party's board and president.

They also helped defeat a motion that would have prevented a party member from holding a membership in another party. Such a motion aids Kenney given he is seeking to join forces with the Wildrose.

Kenney's team also bused in scores of youth delegates in voting for youth wing leadership positions. The youth wing has a dedicated number of votes for the delegated convention.

Harper, with Kenney beside him, spoke to the youth members in a closed-door meeting and then posed for pictures in a lineup that snaked out the door.

Kenney said Harper asked how he could help and spoke to the delegates about the importance of uniting conservatives and "that Alberta is in trouble right now with the NDP."

Kenney was to make his case again for a united right in a debate with other leadership candidates later Saturday night.

One candidate, Donna Kennedy-Glans, questioned Kenney's methods. She said party members have already voted to steer a centrist course on fiscal and social conservatism.

"There's obviously something afoot here. We need all of us to mobilize the centre," Kennedy-Glans told reporters.

"I think there are people here who haven't held Progressive Conservative memberships for very long. And I think that some of those people have very social conservative values.

"They're actually trying to dominate conversations that are actually conversations that have been studied and progressed and engaged by grassroots people in the Progressive Conservative party over a very long period of time.

"I think they're trying to usurp some of that."

The other candidates in the race are current PC MLAs Sandra Jansen and Richard Starke, former PC cabinet minister Stephen Khan and Calgary lawyer Byron Nelson.

The Wildrose party has said it is taking a wait-and-see approach to the PC merger debate but believes in principle that conservatives are stronger together.

The PCs held power in Alberta for over four decades before they were trounced by the NDP in the 2015 election.