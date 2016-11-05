La Presse says Montreal police got warrant to listen to journalists' calls

MONTREAL — There is a report that Montreal police requested and obtained a warrant to listen to two journalists' phone calls.

La Presse says it has learned a judge granted a 60-day warrant in May to allow police to intercept the private communications of columnist Patrick Lagace and journalist Vincent Larouche.

The newspaper says it is unclear whether the warrant was ever used.

Earlier this week, Montreal's police chief said surveillance of Lagace's iPhone was restricted to logging incoming and outgoing numbers and activating the phone's GPS chip.

He was commenting after La Presse reported it had learned at least 24 surveillance warrants were issued for Lagace's phone as part of a police investigation into suspected crimes within the force.

The Quebec government has announced an inquiry will be held into the monitoring after Montreal and Quebec provincial police admitted that several journalists were put under surveillance and had their cellphone logs tapped.