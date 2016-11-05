McCarron, Andrighetto make Marlies pay for penalties; St. John's beats Toronto 4-1

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Michael McCarron and Sven Andrighetto scored power-play goals 21 seconds apart in the third period as the St. John's IceCaps downed the visiting Toronto Marlies 4-1 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

McCarron gave St. Johns a 2-1 lead just 1:30 into the third and Andrighetto added his goal soon after to make it 3-1.

Toronto forward Josh Leivo, playing in his first game since being reassigned by the Maple Leafs on a conditioning assignment, was in the box for both goals against after taking minors for hooking and unsportsmanlike conduct.

Charles Hudon opened the scoring in the first period with his league-leading eighth goal for the IceCaps (6-4-1), who also got an empty netter from Stefan Matteau. Hudon finished with two points and has 12 in 11 games, good for third in league scoring.

Kasperi Kapanen responded in the first for the Marlies (6-2-1), who entered the contest 4-0-1 in their last five. Brendan Leipsic earned an assist on the goal and leads the AHL with 14 points in nine games.

Charlie Lindgren made 26 saves for Montreal's AHL affiliate while Antoine Bibeau stopped 15-of-18 shots in a losing cause.