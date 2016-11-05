QMJHL Roundup: Carozza scores twice as Screaming Eagles top Drakkar 5-3

SYDNEY, N.S. — Massimo Carozza's second goal of the game broke a tie late in the third period, lifting the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles to a 5-3 victory over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Drake Batherson, Leon Gawanke and Peyton Hoyt, into an empty net, also scored for Cape Breton (9-9-0), which had a 3-1 lead before giving up two goals in less than two minutes in the third period.

Jordan Martel, Simon Chevrier and Antoine Girard scored for the Drakkar (5-9-3).

Colten Ellis stopped 16 shots for the win. Antoine Samuel made 32 saves in the losing effort.

The Screaming Eagles were 2 for 6 on the power play while Baie-Comeau failed to score on its two chances with the man advantage.

---

REMPARTS 2 ARMADA 0

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Evgeny Kiselev stopped all 21 shots he faced as Quebec blanked the Armada.

Matthew Boucher scored both goals, including one on a power play, for the Remparts (10-6-2). Mikael Robidoux was given a game misconduct midway through the second period.

Samuel Montembeault mad 24 saves for Blainville-Boisbriand (12-5-2).

---

OCEANIC 5 CATARACTES 3

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Daniel Hardie's goal 19:54 into the second period stood as the winner as Rimouski snapped a two-game slide with a victory over the Cataractes.

Wilson Forest, Samuel Laberge, Antoine Dufort-Plante and Dominic Cormier also scored for the Oceanic (9-9-0).

Justin Bernier and Jonathan Deschamps gave Shawinigan (13-4-0) a 2-0 lead before Rimouski struck with five straight goals. Dennis Yan scored in the third for the Cataractes.

---

OLYMPIQUES 4 HUSKIES 3 (SO)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Zack MacEwen scored the deciding goal in the shootout after tying the game in the third period to lift Gatineau over the Huskies.

Vitalii Abramov scored the other two goals in regulation for the Olympiques (5-10-2) and assisted on MacEwen's.

Antoine Waked struck twice for Rouyn-Noranda (13-3-2), which snapped a three-game win streak. Bruno-Carl Denis also scored.

---

MOOSEHEADS 6 FOREURS 3

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Nico Hischier had two goals and an assist to pace Halifax over the Foreurs.

Maxime Fortier scored one goal and set up two more for the Mooseheads (9-10-0), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Brett Crossley, Cooper Jones and Connor Moynihan also scored.

Julien Gauthier and Maxim Mizyurin had a goal and a helper apiece for Val-d'Or (9-9-1). Francois Beauchemin rounded out the scoring.