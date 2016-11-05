Supreme Court to weigh in on Christian law school accreditation

A controversial university is taking its legal fight over accreditation for its law school to the nation’s top court, in the wake of starkly different court rulings on the issue in three provinces.

Trinity Western University, a private Christian university in British Columbia, intends to open a law school in 2018. But it has faced an uphill battle in getting the program accredited by several law societies, including in Ontario.

At issue is TWU’s “community covenant,” which students must abide by and which bans sex outside of heterosexual marriage. It has been decried by critics as homophobic.

The Law Society of Upper Canada (LSUC), which regulates the legal profession in this province, voted 28-21 in 2014 to deny accreditation, meaning potential graduates would not be able to practise law here.

Law societies in Nova Scotia and British Columbia made similar decisions, but they were later overturned by the courts in those provinces. Meanwhile, the Ontario decision has been upheld by the Ontario Court of Appeal.

The court endorsed the criticism around the covenant last June.

“My conclusion is a simple one,” wrote Justice James MacPherson for a unanimous three-judge panel in a 50-page judgment. “The part of TWU’s community covenant in issue in this appeal is deeply discriminatory to the LGBTQ community, and it hurts.”

MacPherson wrote that the decision not to accredit does infringe on TWU’s right to freedom of religion, but not to the point where it must be overturned.

“The LSUC’s decision not to accredit TWU does not prevent the practice of a religious belief itself; rather it denies a public benefit because of the impact of that religious belief on others — members of the LGBTQ community.”

The university is now asking the Supreme Court of Canada to hear its appeal of the Ontario ruling. Legal observers say it’s likely the court will grant that request given the mixed messages being delivered by courts across the country.

“I think that there’s going to be a lot of issues to reconcile here, just because each province has taken a different process,” said lawyer Douglas Judson, an outgoing director of Out on Bay Street, a group of LGBTQ professionals that acted as an intervener in the case before the Ontario courts.

Ontario, Nova Scotia and British Columbia are the only three provinces where law societies voted to specifically deny accreditation, according to the university’s factum filed at the Supreme Court, while most other provinces have granted accreditation.

Just this past Tuesday, the B.C. Court of Appeal sided with TWU.

A unanimous panel of five judges delivered a ruling that was the exact opposite of the Ontario Court of Appeal’s decision, namely that the negative impact on TWU’s religious freedoms would be severe and far outweigh the minimal effect accreditation would have on LGBTQ rights.

“This case demonstrates that a well-intentioned majority acting in the name of tolerance and liberalism can, if unchecked, impose its views on the minority in a manner that is in, itself, intolerant and illiberal,” the court found.

Nova Scotia’s top court ruled in June that the province’s Barristers’ Society was wrong to deny accreditation, finding that it did not have the authority “to issue rulings whether someone in British Columbia ‘unlawfully’ violated the Human Rights Act or the Charter.”

In its Supreme Court factum — on which the Law Society of Upper Canada took no position — Trinity Western relies on a 2001 Supreme Court decision that found the B.C. College of Teachers (BCCT) was wrong to deny accreditation to the university’s teacher education program because of its religious code of conduct.

“The LSUC made the same error as the BCCT by refusing to accredit TWU in the name of the ‘public interest’ because of a belief that TWU’s religious code of conduct is discriminatory,” lawyers for the university argue.

Notwithstanding the obvious societal shift on LGBTQ rights since 2001, the court today is also not dealing with the exact same set of issues as it was then, said University of Windsor law professor Richard Moon, who has written on TWU’s accreditation challenges.

He said the BCCT’s argument at the time was that potential graduates of the teaching program were not being properly trained to teach in the public school system due to a code of conduct seen as discriminatory.

“The Supreme Court didn’t buy that — I think they were wrong — they said that unless there’s evidence of graduates engaging in sexual orientation discrimination in the schools, it’s easy to reconcile religious freedom with sexual orientation equality,” he said.

In the current case dealing with the law school, the argument is that there is a barrier to being admitted to the school in the first place due to the covenant, Moon said.

“The argument here has not focused on whether this will adequately train lawyers in a diverse community. Instead the argument has been: Does this covenant in effect mean a kind of entry barrier to students with diverse sexual identities? And so it’s really about discrimination at the intake point, as opposed to the downstream effects.”

The B.C. Court of Appeal touched on this point this week. It found that creating 60 new law school seats at TWU, which brings the Canadian total to about 2,500, would divert some law school hopefuls from programs elsewhere, and therefore increase the number of seats available to LGBTQ applicants at other universities.

Judson, the outgoing director at Out on Bay Street, said it “trivializes” the issue to boil it down to a numbers game as the court did.

“What is concerning to me is the idea that maybe institutions are taking away from this that the rights and the hurt of LGBTQ people are not necessarily on equal footing as those of other equity-seeking groups,” he said. “If you change LGBTQ for women or black people or Jews, would those rights succeed?”