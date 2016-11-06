Canadian captured in Libya is safe and sound in Italy, company says

MONTREAL — The employer of a Canadian citizen who was kidnapped in September in Libya says he's doing physically well after his release.

A spokeswoman for the Montreal-area Aeronav Group added the company doesn't know when Frank Poccia will be back in Canada.

Poccia and two Italian men were taken hostage by armed and masked men in Ghat, in southwestern Libya on Sept. 19.

They were freed and brought to Italy early Saturday morning.

All three men were described as technicians involved in projects at the airport in Ghat.

The spokeswoman for the Pointe-Claire, Que.-based aerospace company where he worked says they are thrilled with his release.

"We are overjoyed with the news that our colleague, Frank Poccia, is safe and sound," Judy Garner said in an email.

"We have been in touch with Mr. Poccia's family throughout this ordeal and all we know at this time is that Mr. Poccia is physically well."